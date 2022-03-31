Flomaton Police Find Man With Meth, Possible Explosive Device In Store Parking Lot

March 31, 2022

A man was found in the parking lot of a Flomaton business early Thursday morning with methamphetamine and a possible explosive device, according to police.

The Flomaton Police Department checked a vehicle parked in front of the We Care Thrift Store.

The occupant, 32-year old Andrew Robert Howell, was in possession of a crystal-like substance identified as methamphetamine and had an outstanding warrant from another state, according to police.

“Also inside of the car was an item/device that was electrical taped and had a protruding fuse. It was more/less the size of a potato,” Flomaton Police said in a statement.

An investigation into the device is continuing with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Bomb Squad assisting the Flomaton Police Department.

Howell was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond on charges of possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and as a fugitive from justice.

Written by William Reynolds 

 