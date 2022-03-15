District 5 Commissioner Barry To Hold Town Hall Meeting Next Week

Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry will hold a town hall meeting next week at the Langley Bell 4-H Center.

Residents of District 5 are invited and encouraged to attend the open forum event at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 21. County staff will be in attendance to address any additional questions or concerns from residents.

The Langley Bell 4-H Center is located at 3730 Stefani Road.

Pictured: Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry during a June 2021 town hall meeting at the Molino Community Center. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.