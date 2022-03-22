Century Man Accused Of Domestic Violence Battery, Child Neglect

A Century man is accused of the domestic violence battery of a female and child neglect.

Kyle Jordan Burkhart, 35, was charged with domestic battery by strangulation, battery and child neglect.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Burkhart became upset with the adult female victim , grabbed her, choked her until she was unable to breathe, threw her to the ground and kicked her in the head. All of this happened with a child nearby, according to an arrest report.

The victim told deputies that she had dropped Buckhart off at Atmore Community Hospital because he had injured his hand punching a wall.

Buckhart was released from the Escambia County Jail late Monday night on a $5,000 bond.

The relationship between Buckhart, the victim and the child was redacted from the arrest report.