Cantonment Man Charged With Aggravated Battery Of His Pregnant Girlfriend

A Cantonment man has been charged with the alleged aggravated battery of his pregnant girlfriend.

Jacob Dillan Grice, 24, was charged with felony aggravated battery offender knew the victim was pregnant

The victim told deputies that they were at the residence of a family member when she decided to take him home because he had taken Xanax and consumed too much alcohol. She stated he became angry because she would not stop at a store to get him beer. Grice allegedly grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground before he poked her in the eye while trying to hit her in the face.

A report states the woman was treated for an eye injury by Escambia County EMS, and deputies.

Grice told deputies he is currently dating his accuser, and he knew that she was pregnant.

Grice was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $10,000 bond.