Cantonment Man Charged With Aggravated Battery Of His Pregnant Girlfriend

March 8, 2022

A Cantonment man has been charged with the alleged aggravated battery of his pregnant girlfriend.

Jacob Dillan Grice, 24, was charged with felony aggravated battery offender knew the victim was pregnant

The victim told deputies that they were at the residence of  a family member when she decided to take him home because he had taken Xanax and consumed too much alcohol. She stated he became angry because she would not stop at a store to get him beer. Grice allegedly grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground before he poked her in the eye while trying to hit her in the face.

A report states the woman was treated for an eye injury by Escambia County EMS, and deputies.

Grice told deputies he is currently dating his accuser, and he knew that she was pregnant.

Grice was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 