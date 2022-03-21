Atmore House Fire Claims Life Of 89-Year Old Man

March 21, 2022

A tragic house fire claimed the life of an 89-year old Atmore man Sunday morning.

The fire on Ann Street, just off Patterson Street, was reported about 6:15 a.m.

The victim has been identified as Frank Jones.

The Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Atmore Fire Department, Poarch Creek Indians Fire Department responded and Atmore Police Department were among those responding to the fire.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 