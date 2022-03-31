At Least One Injured In Semi, Car Crash

At least one person was trapped after a crash involving a passenger car and an 18-wheeler Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened about 2 p.m. on Broad Street at Pensacola Boulevard. The car came to rest under the semi’s trailer.

Further details have not been released as the Florida Highway Patrol continues their investigation.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.