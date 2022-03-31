At Least One Injured In Semi, Car Crash

March 31, 2022

At least one person was trapped after a crash involving a passenger car and an 18-wheeler Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened about 2 p.m. on Broad Street at Pensacola Boulevard. The car came to rest under the semi’s trailer.

Further details have not been released as the Florida Highway Patrol continues their investigation.

  1. Paul on March 31st, 2022 3:46 pm

    Ouch.. The lack of skid marks, angle and damage makes me wonder how that one happened.





