Annual Spring Fling Youth Summit Is Saturday At Carver Park

March 30, 2022

The Annual Spring Fling Youth Summit will be held this Saturday at Carver Park in Cantonment.

There will be free prizes, free food, music, arts and crafts, sports competition, educational and career information (grades 5-12), and lots of fun for grades kindergarten through high school.

The Spring Fling Youth Summit is sponsored by Ascend Performance Materials, IP, and the Escambia County CRA and is hosted by the Cantonment Improvement Committee.

For more information or to register, contact Mary Holley-Lewis at (850) 346-2797 or any member of the Cantonment Improvement Committee.

Carver Park is located at 208 Webb Street in Cantonment.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 