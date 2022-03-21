$21.8 Million, 3-Year Project Underway On Highway 90 Bridges Between Escambia, Santa Rosa

Construction is continuing on the Highway 90 bridge project over Simpson River, between Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Crews have finished installing a temporary barrier wall and have started construction of a temporary work trestle (center) that will be between the westbound and eastbound bridges. Once the work trestle or temporary bridge is complete, the team will begin driving concrete piles for the widening of the westbound bridge.

Once the project is complete in 2025, each bridge will accommodate two, 12-foot travel lanes and 10-foot outside shoulders that will include bike lanes. Additional improvements include milling and resurfacing the bridge approaches, improving drainage, installing new signage, reconstructing curb and gutter, and installing guardrail.

The project’s total cost is $21.8 million.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, NorthEscambia.com graphic. Click to enlarge.