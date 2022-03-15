100% Chance Of Rain, Thunderstorms For Tuesday

March 15, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 66. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind around 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

