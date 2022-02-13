Vehicle Overturns Multiple Times Into Tate High School Parking Lot

A vehicle flipped multiple times into a parking lot at Tate High School Sunday morning.

The adult male was apparently westbound on Tate School Road when he failed to turn onto Tate Road and crashed through a fence.

The driver was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS with injuries not considered to be life threatening.

Officials said he was not a student at the school. However, there were students on campus shortly after the incident for scheduled ACT testing.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.