Vehicle Overturns Multiple Times Into Tate High School Parking Lot

February 13, 2022

A vehicle flipped multiple times into a parking lot at Tate High School Sunday morning.

The adult male was apparently westbound on Tate School Road when he failed to turn onto Tate Road and crashed through a fence.

The driver was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS with injuries not considered to be life threatening.

Officials said he was not a student at the school. However, there were students on campus shortly after the incident for scheduled ACT testing.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Vehicle Overturns Multiple Times Into Tate High School Parking Lot”

  1. Reader on February 13th, 2022 12:36 pm

    Did he report to the office? You know all visitors must report to the office.





