Multiple Unlocked Vehicles Burglarized In Cottage Hill And Bellview; Weapons Stolen

Eighteen vehicles were broken into Monday night or Tuesday morning in Cottage Hill and Bellview.

All of them were unlocked, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Multiple weapons, credit cards and other items were stolen.

Five vehicles were burglarized in the area of Hollow Point Drive off Williams Ditch Road in Cottage Hill. Another 13 vehicles were burglarized in the area of Apple Ridge Drive and Apple Ridge Circle in Bellview.

Credit cards stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Boat Tail Court in Cottage hill were later used by a black male at a gas station located at the Wilcox Road exit of I-10 in Baldwin County, according to the ECSO.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Pictured above and bottom: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigates multiple vehicle burglaries Tuesday morning in Cottage Hill. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge. Pictured below: A suspect uses credit cards that were stolen from a vehicle on Boat Tail Court in Cottage Hill.