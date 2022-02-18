Much Cooler For Friday: High About 60, Low In The 30s
February 18, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Washington’s Birthday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
