Firefighters Rescue Trapped Cat
February 16, 2022
Escambia County Fire Rescue was called this week to rescue a kitty stuck in a tight spot.
The cat managed to get stuck between a hot water heater and a wall. The crew of Ensley’s Engine 6 was able to rescue the feline by slightly maneuvering the space heater and lifting the cat between the water lines.
The cat was not injured.
Awwww. Poor baby. So glad this baby is o.k. Did anyone keep this kitty, I wonder? Or was it the owner of the house’s kitty? Just curious.