Firefighters Rescue Trapped Cat

February 16, 2022

Escambia County Fire Rescue was called this week to rescue a kitty stuck in a tight spot.

The cat managed to get stuck between a hot water heater and a wall. The crew of Ensley’s Engine 6 was able to rescue the feline by slightly maneuvering the space heater and lifting the cat between the water lines.

The cat was not injured.

Comments

One Response to “Firefighters Rescue Trapped Cat”

  1. Charlotte R Bates on February 16th, 2022 1:59 am

    Awwww. Poor baby. So glad this baby is o.k. Did anyone keep this kitty, I wonder? Or was it the owner of the house’s kitty? Just curious.





