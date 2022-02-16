Dry And Warm For Wednesday; Chance Of Severe Weather By Thursday Afternoon

It will be dry today, but an approaching cold front will bring a threat of severe weather for Thursday afternoon and evening.

There is a change of damaging winds and possibly a tornado, but the threat is greater north of I-65.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 72. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Low around 48. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Washington’s Birthday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.