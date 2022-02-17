Don Ray Grant

Mr. Don Ray Grant age 86, passed away, Tuesday, February 15, 2022 in Pensacola, FL. He was born in Atmore, AL. and has resided most of his life in McDavid, FL. He enjoyed boating and was owner of Century Marine for 46 years. He was a member of Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church for many years.

Mr. Grant enjoyed his time he got to spend and take care of his family, children, and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Hope (Mamie Lou Kent) Grant, three brothers, Winston Grant, Wendell “Tookie” Grant, and Delano Grant.

He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-two years, Faye Grant, of McDavid, FL; one son, Brian (Jodie) Grant, of Atmore, AL; one daughter, Alicia (John) Matlock, of McDavid, FL; sister-in-law, Charlotte “Dit” Grant, of Barnett Crossroads, AL; five sisters, Mabeth Avery, of TX; Martha Peacock, of Atmore, AL; Dartha Turner, of Atmore, AL; Glenda Faye Fields, of Barnett Crossroads, AL; Judy (Leroy) Smith, of Atmore, AL; six grandchildren, Grant, Evin Matlock, Byrson, Allison, Gracelynn, Emma Kate Grant, numerous, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Nathan Brown officiating.

Burial will follow at Ray’s Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be Michael Cox, Michael Hagan, Josh Webb, Nick Driver, Kevin Diamond, and Jared Simpson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Glenn Gavin, and Danny Leonard.