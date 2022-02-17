Century Sells Public Land To Former Employee Without Accepting Bids

The Century Town Council has approved a the no-bid sale of a piece of town property to a former employee.

Alicia Johnson, who served as water and wastewater superintendent until her resignation in March 2019, approached the council recently and offered $4,950 for a 1.5 acre lot in the 90 block of Bradley Street, directly adjacent to her home. The $4,950 is the Escambia County Property Appraiser’s assessment value for the property.

On a motion by council member James Smith, the council voted 5-0 to sell the property to Johnson for $4,950 without obtaining an appraisal.

The vote was contrary to advice offered by the town attorney and the town clerk that it might be best to put the public property out for bid due to optics.

“She is a former employee and neighbor to the mayor, a friend of mine,” Town Clerk Leslie Howington told the council. “It may save the appearance of impropriety to put it out for bid.”

Attorney Matt Dannheisser, according to a council agenda item, advised that while it was not legally required, declaring the property surplus and putting out for bid would be wise to avoid the appearance of impropriety.

Council president Luis Gomez, Jr. agreed.

“I think that was the way things have been done in the past, and I don’t want to give the look that we are showing favoritism,” Gomez said. “I don’t even know if that’s fair market value, that $4,950. But the council decided to put it up for motion.”

“I’d rather put it out there for bids, but it’s been motioned and properly seconded,” Gomez added.

Dannheisser also advised that obtaining an appraisal was not required, and he cautioned that an appraisal typically costs 20% of the property value and may not be worth it.

The town council never declared the property as surplus, as requested in an agenda item.

The property was deeded to the town in 1996 for $10 for the construction of Front Street, which now bisects the 1.5 acres.

NorthEscambia.com photo and graphic, click to enlarge.