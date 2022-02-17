Cantonment Woman Charged With Not Filing State Sales Tax For Bakery

February 17, 2022

A Cantonment woman has been charged with not filing sales tax returns.

Carmina Balderas Colorado was charged with three felony counts of failing to file state sales tax returns.

According to the Florida Department of Revenue, Colorado failed to fail six consecutive returns or remit payment for taxes that were collected.

A state investigator said Colorado filed sales tax returns and paid the taxes from March through May 2017 and then again from January through August 2018 for the Panaderia Bakery at 41 West Nine Mile Road. She did not file sales and use tax returns or make payments for the period September 2018 through February 2020. The business has since closed.

A tax warrant for $20,814.34 was filed against Colorado and a final judgment was issued in Escambia County Circuit Court in February 2020.

According to an arrest report, the Department of Revenue made numerous attempts to obtain a response from Colorado, including certified mail that was delivered.

Colorado was released from jail on a $15,000 bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 