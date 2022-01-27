Woman Shot, Man Stabbed In Domestic Violence Incident

One person was shot and another stabbed during a domestic violence incident Wednesday in Escambia County.

It happened early in the afternoon on Sarah Drive, not far from Brown Barge Middle School. Deputies arrived to find a man had been stabbed, and the woman arrived a short time later at a local hospital.

The middle school was placed on lockdown during the incident.

Further details, including names, were not released as the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office continued their investigation.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.