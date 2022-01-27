Sunshine, About 60 For Thursday Afternoon; Wind Chills In The Teens By The Weekend

It will be sunny and not so bad for Thursday with a high about 60 degrees. Another cold front will mean a big chill by the weekend. By Saturday, highs will only be in the middle 40s with overnight lows in the middle 20s. A sharp north wind will mean weekend wind chills in the teens across the area.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 61. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Friday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy.