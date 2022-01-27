Sunshine, About 60 For Thursday Afternoon; Wind Chills In The Teens By The Weekend

January 27, 2022

It will be sunny and not so bad for Thursday with a high about 60 degrees. Another cold front will mean a big chill by the weekend. By Saturday, highs will only be in the middle 40s with overnight lows in the middle 20s. A sharp north wind will mean weekend wind chills in the teens across the area.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 61. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Friday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 