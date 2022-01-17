Murderer Accused Of Assaulting Multiple Century Correctional Officers

An inmate at Century Correctional Institution has been accused of assaulting corrections officers during two different incident.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, inmate Kunta Porter assaulted officers by striking them in the face. About a month later, FDC says Porter assaulted an officer by throwing a book which struck them in the face, and he also spat on them.

In both incidents, the FDC said staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued.

Porter, 44, is serving six life sentences for murder, robbery and kidnapping in a Pinellas County case.