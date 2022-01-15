Latest Numbers: Escambia Had 5,010 New COVID-19 Cases Last Week
January 15, 2022
There were 5,010 new COVID-19 cases reported last week in Escambia County, according to the Florida Department of Health report.
Here is the latest data from FDOH and the CDC:
Escambia County cases:
Total cases: 65,835 (+5,010)
Positivity rate last week: 47.2%
Current Case Rate per 100k: 1,572
People vaccinated: 167,104 (+1,021)
Vaccination rate (age 5+): 55.9%
New hospital admissions: 192
Current hospitalizations (as of Friday): 179
Total deaths last 7 days: <10
Santa Rosa County cases:
Total cases: 38,814 (+2,862)
Positivity rate last week: 37.59%
Current Case Rate per 100k: 1,554
People vaccinated: 97,106 (+572)
Vaccination rate (age 5+): 55%
New hospital admissions: 29
Total deaths last 7 days: <10
Statewide cases:
Florida resident cases: 4,992,265 (+430,297)
Case positivity rate: 29.3%
Case Rate per 100k: 1,958
Deaths: 63,158 (+111)
