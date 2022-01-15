Latest Numbers: Escambia Had 5,010 New COVID-19 Cases Last Week

There were 5,010 new COVID-19 cases reported last week in Escambia County, according to the Florida Department of Health report.

Here is the latest data from FDOH and the CDC:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 65,835 (+5,010)

Positivity rate last week: 47.2%

Current Case Rate per 100k: 1,572

People vaccinated: 167,104 (+1,021)

Vaccination rate (age 5+): 55.9%

New hospital admissions: 192

Current hospitalizations (as of Friday): 179

Total deaths last 7 days: <10

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 38,814 (+2,862)

Positivity rate last week: 37.59%

Current Case Rate per 100k: 1,554

People vaccinated: 97,106 (+572)

Vaccination rate (age 5+): 55%

New hospital admissions: 29

Total deaths last 7 days: <10

Statewide cases:

Florida resident cases: 4,992,265 (+430,297)

Case positivity rate: 29.3%

Case Rate per 100k: 1,958

Deaths: 63,158 (+111)