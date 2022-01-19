Here’s How To Order Your Four Free At-home COVID Tests

January 19, 2022

Every household in the United States can order four free COVID-19 tests. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.

To order the tests, visit www.covidtests.gov, or just skip ahead to the actual order form at the U.S. Postal Service website.

The tests are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR, and provide results in about 30 minutes.

According to the CDC, you should take an at-home test:

  • If you begin having COVID-⁠19 symptoms like fever, sore throat, runny nose, or loss of taste or smell, or
  • At least five days after you come into close contact with someone with COVID-⁠19, or
  • When you’re going to gather with a group of people, especially those who are at risk of severe disease or may not be up to date on their COVID-⁠19 vaccines.

A phone number will be announced soon to order the tests for those without internet access.

