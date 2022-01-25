Groundbreaking Held For New $5.37 Million Tate High Agriscience Building

January 25, 2022

A groundbreaking ceremony was held recently for a new $5.37 million Agriscience Building at Tate High School.

The new 16,524 square foot building is under construction at the previous location of tennis courts just outside the Fryman Gym. Construction is expected to be completed in late 2022.

In August, the Escambia County School Board awarded the $5,370,000 project to low bidder Emerald Coast Constructors of Pensacola. There were six other bids submitted, ranging up to just over $6.3 million. The construction is being paid for by half cent sales tax funds.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 