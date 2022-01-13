Former Tate High Homecoming Queen Entering Pretrial Diversion, Charges Could Dismissed

A former Tate High School homecoming queen is entering a pre-trial diversion program that, if successfully completed, will result in the charges against being dismissed.

Emily Rose Grover was a 17-year old juvenile at the time of her arrest in April 2021 by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. She turned 18 just a few days later, and her case was transferred to adult court.

Grover and her mother Laura Carroll, former assistant principal at Bellview Elementary School, were charged by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement with one count each of felony offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks, and electronic devices; felony unlawful use of a two-way communications device, felony criminal use of personally identifiable information, and conspiracy to commit these offenses. The misdemeanor conspiracy charge against both has been upgraded by prosecutors to a felony count.

If Grover does not meet the terms of her pretrial diversion, prosecution on charges against her will continue.

Carroll previously pleaded not guilty and is due on court next week.

Both were accused of illegally accessing the Escambia County School District FOCUS computer system and casting 246 votes for Tate homecoming queen in the fall of 2020. Grover won, but she was expelled and was stripped of the crown.

NorthEscambia.com photo (left) and Escambia County Jail photos, click to enlarge.