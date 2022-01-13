Former Tate High Homecoming Queen Entering Pretrial Diversion, Charges Could Dismissed
January 13, 2022
A former Tate High School homecoming queen is entering a pre-trial diversion program that, if successfully completed, will result in the charges against being dismissed.
Emily Rose Grover was a 17-year old juvenile at the time of her arrest in April 2021 by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. She turned 18 just a few days later, and her case was transferred to adult court.
Grover and her mother Laura Carroll, former assistant principal at Bellview Elementary School, were charged by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement with one count each of felony offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks, and electronic devices; felony unlawful use of a two-way communications device, felony criminal use of personally identifiable information, and conspiracy to commit these offenses. The misdemeanor conspiracy charge against both has been upgraded by prosecutors to a felony count.
If Grover does not meet the terms of her pretrial diversion, prosecution on charges against her will continue.
Carroll previously pleaded not guilty and is due on court next week.
Both were accused of illegally accessing the Escambia County School District FOCUS computer system and casting 246 votes for Tate homecoming queen in the fall of 2020. Grover won, but she was expelled and was stripped of the crown.
NorthEscambia.com photo (left) and Escambia County Jail photos, click to enlarge.
Good. No reason to carry a charge like this at such a young age.
There are people out there that have a LONG list of crimes under their belt and get nothing. And they commit more and more, this girl is more than likely never going to commit another felony which is ultimately what you want.
Stop wasting money on this and deal with the real crimes out there effecting peoples lives. The catalytic converter thief being arrest and put in prison is more important to most people
All these people who saying she got a slap on the wrist . Not true … There’s more to pretrial then y’all think a bunch of community hours checking in like on probation etc. Usually first time offenders get this opportunity to complete the pre trial
So in other words, the daughter gets a slap on the hand and put in time out for a while? She broke the law just like her mother did. They should both be held accountable.
Although they claimed that they awaited the trial for them to be vindicated I saw this coming. Who cares about that $10 Tiara and what happened. Yes, this was a bad decision by all involved. I pray that this young lady can complete this Pre Trial Diversion and salvage her life from this act of stupidity. As long as a lesson is learned then the troubles she causes herself won’t be in vain. Young lady, you’ve been given a 2nd chance and I pray you do the right thing….
Of course they’ll let her off. No need in taking ownership of what she did wrong…… I mean, that’s the way the world is run now right? She obviously feels no remorse for what she did by looking at a not-guilty plea. Entitlement at its best right here.