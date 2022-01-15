Details: Former Tate Homecoming Queen Gets Community Service, But She Won’t Have To Say She’s Sorry

A former Tate High School homecoming queen will have to stay out of trouble and log community service house, but she won’t have to say she’s sorry under the terms of a pre-trial diversion program.

Emily Rose Grover was a 17-year old juvenile at the time of her arrest in April 2021 by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Prosecutors said she used her mother’s credentials to access the Escambia County School District’s FOCUS system to access the confidential information of hundreds of students at Tate High School. They say she then used the personal identification information of other students to fraudulently cast votes for Tate homecoming queen.

Grover, now 18, entered a plea of no contest this week and moved into a pretrial intervention (PTI) program administered by the Florida Department of Corrections.

Upon successful completion of the program, the state will allow Grover to withdraw the plea, and all charges against her with be dismissed. If she fails to complete the PTI program, the case will go directly to sentencing where she will face up to 16 years in state prison.

Under the agreement, she will be required to perform 100 hours of community service with no option of a buyout. She was ordered to pay court costs of $518, prosecution costs of $150 and $53 per month cost of supervision.

There are also a dozen standard terms, including employment or school, stay off and away from drugs and alcohol, no weapons, “follow all household rules”, “live with and obey parent or guardian”, and “show no disrespect to anyone”.

The original agreement, as obtained by NorthEscambia.com, also required Grover to write a “letter of apology to all other participants in the Tate High School Homecoming Court, Tate School and the Escambia County School District”, but that condition was removed before it was finalized.

Grover and her mother Laura Carroll, former assistant principal at Bellview Elementary School, were charged by FDLE with one count each of felony offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks, and electronic devices; felony unlawful use of a two-way communications device, felony criminal use of personally identifiable information, and conspiracy to commit these offenses.

Carroll previously pleaded not guilty and is due on court next week.

Grover won Tate homecoming queen in the fall of 2020, but she was expelled and was stripped of the crown.