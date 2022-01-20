Five Finalists Announced For Escambia Teacher Of The Year
January 20, 2022
Five finalists have been named for Escambia County Teacher of the Year.
They are, in alphabetical order:
- Laura Hobbs, Lincoln Park Elementary School
- Alison Link, A.K. Suter Elementary School
- Caleb Lovely, Warrington Middle School
- Jamiliya McBride, Pine Forest High School
- Jessica Phelps, Kingsfield Elementary School
The winner will be announced during the Escambia County School District Golden Apple Awards Teacher of the Year Banquet on January 28.
