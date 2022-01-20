Five Finalists Announced For Escambia Teacher Of The Year

January 20, 2022

Five finalists have been named for Escambia County Teacher of the Year.

They are, in alphabetical order:

  • Laura Hobbs, Lincoln Park Elementary School
  • Alison Link, A.K. Suter Elementary School
  • Caleb Lovely, Warrington Middle School
  • Jamiliya McBride, Pine Forest High School
  • Jessica Phelps, Kingsfield Elementary School

The winner will be announced during the Escambia County School District Golden Apple Awards Teacher of the Year Banquet on January 28.

