Five Finalists Announced For Escambia Teacher Of The Year

Five finalists have been named for Escambia County Teacher of the Year.

They are, in alphabetical order:

Laura Hobbs, Lincoln Park Elementary School

Alison Link, A.K. Suter Elementary School

Caleb Lovely, Warrington Middle School

Jamiliya McBride, Pine Forest High School

Jessica Phelps, Kingsfield Elementary School

The winner will be announced during the Escambia County School District Golden Apple Awards Teacher of the Year Banquet on January 28.