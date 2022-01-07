Escambia Health Department Resumes COVID-19 Testing

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County has resumed drive-thru COVID-19 testing for all persons with or without symptoms.

Testing will be available as follows:

Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3330 West Park Place in Pensacola (across the street from FDOH-Escambia Fairfield)

from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3330 West Park Place in Pensacola (across the street from FDOH-Escambia Fairfield) Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Marie K Young Wedgewood Community Center, 6405 Wagner Road in Pensacola

from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Marie K Young Wedgewood Community Center, 6405 Wagner Road in Pensacola Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3330 West Park Place in Pensacola (across the street from FDOH-Escambia Fairfield)

All tests are drive-thru with no appointment needed. Bring a valid form of identification. This is PCR testing with results available within 48 hours.

FDOH-Escambia continues to offer COVID-19 rapid testing to persons experiencing symptoms or those who have been exposed to someone with known COVID-19. An appointment is required. Call (850) 595-6500 option 6 to schedule an appointment. Rapid testing with results available within 30 minutes. Questions can be directed to FDOH-Escambia’s COVID-19 phone line at 850-595-6500 option 6.

Click or tap image to enlarge.