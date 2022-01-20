Escambia County (FL) Offices Closed On Friday Due To Winter Weather Advisory, Including ECAT, Libraries

Escambia County (FL) offices will be closed Friday, due to a winter weather advisory. Essential employees such as first responders and those contacted by their supervisors will be expected to maintain county operations.

For a complete closure list, including schools, click here.

Closed county offices include:

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners – all departments

West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)

The Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Tax Collector’s Office

Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller

Supervisor of Elections Office

ECAT bus service, UWF Trolley and Pensacola Beach Trolley services will be suspended Friday. Escambia County Community Transportation (ECCT) will suspend regular service on Friday as well, except for dialysis and life-sustaining services. The Perdido Landfill will be open with regular hours.

City of Pensacola offices will also be closed.