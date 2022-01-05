Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing Available From Sacred Heart, Community Health

January 5, 2022

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available through Friday from Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart, and on Thursday only from Community Health Northwest Florida.

Ascension Sacred Heart (Wednesday-Friday)

The Ascension Sacred Heart drive-thru will be open  through Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 5192 Bayou Boulevard. No pre-registration or appointment is needed. The testing site will offer the traditional PCR swab test that will be sent to the hospital laboratory at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola. Lab results will be available in 24 hours.

Ascension Medical Group will bill a patient’s insurance (if insured), but the service will be provided with no out-of-pocket charges for the test. Those seeking a test should bring a valid form of identification and insurance card.

Decisions about Ascension Sacred Heart’s testing beyond this week have not been made yet.

Community Health (Thursday only)

Community Health Northwest Florida, in partnership with Escambia County, will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing Thursday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Brownsville Community Center, 3200 West Desoto Street. The PCR test will be available; no rapid tests.

The event is open to all ages with no pre-screening or appointment required. Participants should wear a mask, and bring their photo identification and insurance card (if insured).

