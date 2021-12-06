Tate Varsity And JV Cheerleaders Earn Bids To Nationals

December 6, 2021

The Tate High School varsity and junior varsity cheerleaders are headed to nationals.

The varsity squad placed first out of 16 teams during a Saturday traditional division competition, actually received two bids to nationals.  The junior varsity gameday competition team placed second and earned a bid to nationals during the Central Florida Regional Qualifier in Tampa.

Pictured: The Tate High School varsity (top) and junior varsity (shown below) cheerleaders. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 