Tate Varsity And JV Cheerleaders Earn Bids To Nationals

The Tate High School varsity and junior varsity cheerleaders are headed to nationals.

The varsity squad placed first out of 16 teams during a Saturday traditional division competition, actually received two bids to nationals. The junior varsity gameday competition team placed second and earned a bid to nationals during the Central Florida Regional Qualifier in Tampa.

Pictured: The Tate High School varsity (top) and junior varsity (shown below) cheerleaders. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.