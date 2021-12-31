One More Time Tonight For Christmas Lights, Hayride, Goats In Pajamas At Bratt Ranch

There’s one more chance Friday night to see tens of thousands of Christmas lights at Runamuck Ranch in Bratt.

And see the goats in pajamas.

The lights festival will be open Friday, December 31 from 5:30 until 9 p.m. The gate closes at 8:30 p.m., and the last hayride is at 8:15 p.m.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Nestled on three or four acres in the woods off Rigby Road, the display is walk-through (not a drive-through). Admission and parking are free, but donations are accepted.

Visitors walk a short distance from the parking lot down a lighted path and cross a small foot bridge into the Christmas wonderland. It’s in an open, park-like setting with lots of lights, inflatables, and animated displays.

Concessions are available — hot cocoa, popcorn, cotton candy, hot tea, bottled water and more are mostly $1 each. A S’mores kit will set you back just $3. Only cash is accepted. There are picnic tables and lounge chairs, and propane patio heaters if it’s cold.

Runamuck Ranch is located at 4951 Rigby Road in Bratt (about 1.5 miles from Bratt Elementary). Take Still Road south off West Highway 4 turn left on Rigby Road and look for the signs. Don’t expect to see a lot of lights from the road; it’s a driveway back to the parking lot. (We found that Google Maps was a bit off on the location; click here for a map to the driveway.)

Pictured: The Christmas lights festival at Runamuck Ranch in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.