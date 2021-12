No Serious Injuries In Highway 29 Crash Near Paper Mill

There were no serious injuries reported in a crash Sunday night near the paper mill in Cantonment.

The crash happened about 9:25 p.m. on Highway 29 near South Highway 95A. The vehicle came to rest off the roadway in a deep ditch in a wooded area.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.