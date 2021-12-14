New Felony Charge Filed Against Woman In Century Child Neglect, Sexual Battery Case

A Century woman accused of child neglect and failing to report child abuse is facing a new felony charge.

Tabitha Ann Tedder, 50, was charged with one first degree felony count of tampering in a first degree felony proceeding. Tedder was taken into custody Friday when she went to court for an arraignment hearing, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Tedder is one of four people arrested in October on child neglect charges for living in squalor with several children. In November, she was arrested again for failure to report child abuse.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Tabitha Tedder failed to report the sexual battery of a minor child. Investigators believed she had knowledge that sexual abuse was taking place.

Michael Tracy Tedder, 29, was charged with three counts of capital sexual battery of a victim under 12 by a person in familial custody. If convicted as charged, Michael Tedder faces up to life in prison. He remains in the Escambia County Jail.

The victim disclosed at school that she had been raped by Michael Tedder, according to an arrest report. She stated that it hurt, and about the time she healed, he would do it again, the report continues. The alleged abuse occurred between January 1, 2020, and October 20, 2021.

Much of the arrest report is redacted under Florida law, but it states “several (others) divulged sexual abuse by Michael Tedder. The incidents they described were similar to the sexual abuse disclosed, adding credibility to her statement.”

For more information on the charges against Michael Tedder, click or tap here for an earlier story.

When the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office went to Michael Tedder’s home on October 20 to investigate the sexual battery allegations, deputies found Tedder and three others living in squalor with six children in two campers.

They found Michael Tedder and his wife 28-year old Elizabeth Mae Dennis, along with 55-year old Norman Tracy Tedder and his wife Tabitha Tedder. All four were charged with felony child neglect. Only Michael Tedder is accused of a sex crime; the other three have not been charged with any sex crime or named as suspects.

The Department of Children and Families removed the children and transported them to the Gulf Coast Kids House.

For more information on the child neglect allegations, click or tap here for an earlier story.