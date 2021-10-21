Four Century Residents Charged With Neglecting Six Children

Four Century residents were arrested Wednesday night for child neglect after deputies found them living in squalor with six children in two campers, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the campers Wednesday on a sexual battery call. They found Norman Tracy Tedder, 55, and his wife Tabitha Rolin Tedder, 50, and Michael Tracy Tedder, 29, and his wife Elizabeth Mae Dennis, 28, living with the six minors. All four were charged with felony child neglect and booked into the Escambia County Jail where they remained Thursday afternoon.

The Department of Children and Families responded to the scene, but their investigator’s statements and the ages of the children were redacted from the arrest report.

Some readers may find the following details disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.

One camper was “extremely dirty”, with “raw sewage coming from the back side of the camper and flowing underneath the camper causing an unbearable foul odor”, and “hundreds of roaches”, according to an arrest report. The roaches were in thee food cabinet, running over the food, on the stove, on the sink and on the counter.

A deputy further described the camper as having roaches inside the shower and toilet area, pots with old food in them on the kitchen counter, a sink filled with dirty dishes and a refrigerator he called “extremely nasty”. There was one full size bed, a let-down bed with roaches crawling on it, and a baby crib in the camper. Two cats and two dogs were inside, and there were power cords running through the camper and by the kitchen sink, the report states.

“The camper had a foul odor inside and out that was unbearable,” the deputy wrote in his report.

The other camper, described as being “extremely small,” was also roach infested, dirty and piled full of clothes and other items making it impossible to enter, the report states.

According to the ECSO, there was no electrical service on the property; the campers were powered by numerous electrical cords strung together to a nearby home. Some of the cords had bare wires in places and junctions exposed to the weather.

“The parents smelled as if they had not bathed in several days,” arrest reports state.