Four Century Residents Charged With Neglecting Six Children
October 21, 2021
Four Century residents were arrested Wednesday night for child neglect after deputies found them living in squalor with six children in two campers, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the campers Wednesday on a sexual battery call. They found Norman Tracy Tedder, 55, and his wife Tabitha Rolin Tedder, 50, and Michael Tracy Tedder, 29, and his wife Elizabeth Mae Dennis, 28, living with the six minors. All four were charged with felony child neglect and booked into the Escambia County Jail where they remained Thursday afternoon.
The Department of Children and Families responded to the scene, but their investigator’s statements and the ages of the children were redacted from the arrest report.
Some readers may find the following details disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.
One camper was “extremely dirty”, with “raw sewage coming from the back side of the camper and flowing underneath the camper causing an unbearable foul odor”, and “hundreds of roaches”, according to an arrest report. The roaches were in thee food cabinet, running over the food, on the stove, on the sink and on the counter.
A deputy further described the camper as having roaches inside the shower and toilet area, pots with old food in them on the kitchen counter, a sink filled with dirty dishes and a refrigerator he called “extremely nasty”. There was one full size bed, a let-down bed with roaches crawling on it, and a baby crib in the camper. Two cats and two dogs were inside, and there were power cords running through the camper and by the kitchen sink, the report states.
“The camper had a foul odor inside and out that was unbearable,” the deputy wrote in his report.
The other camper, described as being “extremely small,” was also roach infested, dirty and piled full of clothes and other items making it impossible to enter, the report states.
According to the ECSO, there was no electrical service on the property; the campers were powered by numerous electrical cords strung together to a nearby home. Some of the cords had bare wires in places and junctions exposed to the weather.
“The parents smelled as if they had not bathed in several days,” arrest reports state.
Comments
6 Responses to “Four Century Residents Charged With Neglecting Six Children”
About time something has been done. These children have lived in filth for many years. And nothing would ever be done by dcf. The children always stink , filthy , go unfed many nights. One thing i can say is the children are.loved by there family but the way they choose to have these children live are horrible and disgusting. And continue to have more kids is sick. Every home they lived in previous was the same way you could smell it before even getting to the door. Praying these kids are inna clean safe plave nice warm bath for a change and a good hot meal and more
From here and the NEscambia FB comments it sounds like multiple area neighbors witnessed this family’s behaviors and did nothing to step in.
Don’t feign interest or pity now for the kids.
If you saw their environment crumbling and didn’t offer to help or even call DCF for a check, you’re part of the problem.
You’re judging the parent’s shopping choices and smell because you frequently saw them in public but never thought to bring it up with someone who could help?
They’re obviously a part of your community, possibly even a neighbor – why wouldn’t you take it on to help where you could see a need rather than sit back and judge once they make it to the paper?
From the sounds of it, the whole dang village has failed these kids from the start.
I see these folks in Food Giant and the smell that come from them would make you so sick I am not suprised at all! Maybe the babies will have a better life now! Bless them.
How come there’s no further mention of the sexual battery?
What took so long??? This has been going on for years!!! These 2 have been this way all their married life!!! When they get out which they will don’t let them have any children back or ever be around children!!! Their Nasty Sick People!!! The Truth Is The Truth!!!
I used to see these people in Food Giant all the time. Based on their appearance/smell in public, I am not surprised by their living conditions. I feel terrible for the children, but hope they can receive better care by someone else. They always looked so pitiful and hungry. It’s heartbreaking. The food they would purchase with their food stamps was terrible; definitely not nutritious for children, and I don’t think the children were eating any of the food. These were large people and the children were skin and bones. I hope the children can recover from this.