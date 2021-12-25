First Responders Put On Christmas Light Show For Children’s Hospital Patients

First responders gathered outside the Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart Christmas Eve night. Children and families inside watched as the first responders gathered outside waving, every emergency light flashing. A few minutes to say they care about the children inside and show love and support.

The Pensacola Police Department, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Fish and Wildlife, Pensacola Fire Department, Escambia Fire Rescue, tow truck drivers and more made Christmas a bit brighter for those the children’s hospital.

Photos courtesy Pensacola Police Department and Florida Highway Patrol for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.