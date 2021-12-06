Escambia Paramedic John Penrose Retires After 30 Years Of Service

December 6, 2021

Escambia County recently recognized paramedic John M. Penrose who retired after 30 years of service.

Penrose began his career with Escambia County Emergency Medical Services January 31, 1991, as a relief EMT, progressing to relief paramedic, paramedic field training officer and EMS shift training officer.

Throughout Penrose’s years with Escambia County, he worked on many projects and events to promote safety and education for citizens and visitors. He represented Public Safety throughout the community with his excellent skills and service. He worked during numerous emergency activations, as well as other local disasters affecting the citizens of Escambia County.

“We are losing a generation of paramedic that we can never get back,” said Escambia County Emergency Medical Services Chief David Torsell. “I feel John has been such an integral part of our operations. We are where we are, and we continue to move forward in the direction we’re going because of people like John. He has spent the majority of his life in the service of others. I’m very proud to say that I’ve had the opportunity to know and work with John.”

