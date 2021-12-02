Escambia (AL) Correctional Officer Accused Of Smuggling Contraband

A correctional officer at the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center is facing charges for allegedly smuggling contraband into the facility.

Taylor Boatright was charged with promoting prison contraband and use of an official position for personal gain.

“Boatright received money from the inmate to purchase the phone and to bring it inside the facility,” Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson said.

The phone was round during a routine search of employees entering the jail.

Boatwright was released on a $30,000 bond.