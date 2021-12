ECUA Board Member Makes $5,000 Donation To Escambia Sheriff Foundation

Emerald Coast Utilities Authority District 5 board member Kevin Stephens recently stopped by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Molino Precinct to make a $5,000 donation to the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation. The non-profit foundation supports the employees and engagement efforts of the ECSO. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.