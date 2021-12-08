Donna Patricia Hollingsworth Godwin

Donna Patricia Hollingsworth Godwin went to her heavenly home on December 5, 2021.

She was born on July 9, 1945 in Pineville, Florida to Grady and Agnes Hollingsworth. She was a 1964 graduate of Ernest Ward High School. After marrying, she lived in Huntsville, AL. She was a member of Bible Believers Baptist Church in Madison, AL. She received a degree in Childhood Development and worked at Rainbow Daycare Center as an Assistant Director from 1986 until retirement. She spent her retirement traveling, enjoying her family and taking care of her granddaughter.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Dewey, Bob, Andy and Junior Hollingsworth and her sister, Doris Long.

She is survived by her husband, James Godwin; her son, Richard “Michael” Godwin; her daughter, Amy (Jon) Amonette; her grandchildren, Jacob, Mady, Abigail and a new little girl to be born in April. She is also survived by her brothers Martin (Winnie) Hollingsworth; Winston (Marie) Hollingsworth; Marvin (Nettie) Hollingsworth; two sisters Dorothy McKenzie; Melba (Donnie) Cook and her sister in law Joyce Hollingsworth.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Andy Grant and Bro. Dale Hollingsworth officiating. Interment will follow at Antioch Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery in Nokomis.

Active pallbearers will be Jason Williams, Jarod Long, Jacob Hollingsworth, Jon Amonette, Ralph Beasley and Roy Pettis.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 10, 2021 12:30 p.m. for family and from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. for friends at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.