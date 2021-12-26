Christmas Day Fire Rips Through Molino Mobile Home

A fire that damaged a mobile home in Molino Christmas afternoon is under investigation.

The fire was reported about 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of Jahaza Street, just off Molino Road. The fire was reported to be under control by about 4:57 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Molino, McDavid, Walnut Hill, Ensley, Ferry Pass and Bellview stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.