Century Debates Hiring New Town Manager, Public Works Boss Or Some Other Next Step

The Century Town Council is debating whether to hire a town manager, a public works director or make some other move.

After nearly two years the job, interim town manager Vernon Prather’s last day was November 30 after he opted not to seek a contract renewal.

The town rehired Leslie Howington as town clerk, and she proposed combining the town clerk and town manager roles.

“I just feel that a public works director would be vital for our town, for the future,” Mayor Ben Boutwell told the council this week. “So that’s the direction that I want to go.”

The mayor said he wants a public works director to run the town’s water, sewer, sanitation, parks and streets department, while he and Howington run the administrative side of things. With upcoming water and sewer projects, including work at the wastewater treatment plant, Boutwell said someone knowledgeable about those operations needs to be an overseer.

“We need a public works director; we don’t need a town manager,” Boutwell said.

“I’m looking for the benefit and progress of this town,” Council President Luis Gomez said. “We have a lot of projects coming in. I agree 100% we need somebody in the field.”

Council member Dynette Lewis said she’s not yet completely sold on the idea of creating public works position. Rather, she said she wants to learn more.

The council took no action this week and will revisit the issue in January.

In addition to Howington, 10 people applied for the town manager position. To see the full list that includes former Century mayor Henry Hawkins, click or tap here.

Pictured: Century Mayor Ben Boutwell presented an appreciation plaque to former town manager Vernon Prather this week honoring his nearly two years of service. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.