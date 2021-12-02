Former Mayor Henry Hawkins Applied To Be Century Town Manager. Here Is The Complete List Of Applicants.

Former Century Mayor Henry Hawkins is among 11 people that applied to be Century town manager.

Hawkins, a longtime pastor, also served on the town council.

Applications for the position have closed, with the town council Monday night deciding to take more time to consider their options. Tuesday was the last day on the job for Interim Town Manager Vernon Prather as he retires.

Council President Luis Gomez said council members were never provided with resumes and applications. NorthEscambia.com received the 71-page document on November 24 in response to a public records request.

Former, and future, town clerk Leslie Howington applied for both the town manager and town clerk positions. Monday night, the council voted unanimously to hire her as town clerk, and the council also agreed to consider her proposal to combine the two positions. In a written proposal, she said a new manager/clerk position would save the town money.

Other applicants for Century town manager were:

Jason Davis of Royal Palm Beach, Florida, is a division director for Palm Beach County, FL. He has worked there since 2007.

Fred Ventresco has been city administrator in Milan, Missouri, since 2019. He is a previous town manager or administrator in Sandisfield, Massachusetts; Limestone, Maine; and Milbridge, Maine.

Rodney Lucas of Mascotte, Florida, has worked as an interim city manager in Pahokee, Florida; community development director in Bunnell, Florida; and interim city manager in Groveland, Florida

Robert A. Riojas of Gulf Breeze, has worked since 2016 as a C-130J electronics upgrade coordinator for Lockheed Martin and has held additional aeronautical positions.

Mackey Wright of Pensacola has worked as an investigator in the Office of the Federal Public Defender in Tampa and Pensacola, an investigator for the Mississippi State Public Defender Office, and asa licensed social worker.

Shawn Hall of Pace has spent the past 15 years as a human resources manager.

Timothy Day of Cape Coral, Florida, has 25 years experience in law enforcement and fire services, and town manager or interim town manager experience at Melbourne Beach, Florida, and Greenville, Florida.

Derek Burr of Birmingham, is a director for Jefferson County, Alabama. He has served as a director in Palm Bay, Florida; manager in Cape Coral, Florida; and a planner for the Lee County School District in Fort Myers, Florida.

Fred Vella of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has worked for J.C. Penney in three states, and was a school teacher .

Editor’s note: Details on each individual are taken from their resumes and/or applications as submitted to the Town of Century.

Pictured: Former Century mayor Henry Hawkins. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.