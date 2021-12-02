Century Rehires Leslie Howington As Town Clerk; Fills Admin Clerk, Water And Street Jobs

The Century Town Council voted Tuesday night to rehire former town clerk Leslie Howington along with an administrative clerk, water operator trainee and a street worker.

Town Clerk

Howington was Century town clerk from 2010-2018. She then worked in sales for a new upscale apartment complex in Pensacola and managed the new Best Western in Brewton. In July 2021, she became deputy city clerk at the City of Palm Coast, FL, a city of nearly 90,000 people.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in public administration and an Associate of Arts degree in paralegal studies, is a certified municipal clerk, and is completing certification as a master municipal clerk.

Howington (pictured above) will be paid $24.55 per hour. Her start date, while in the near future, has not been finalized.

Current Town Clerk Kim Godwin is stepping aside from the position to attend nursing school.

Administrative Clerk

The council voted to hire Brianna Waldrop as an administrative clerk for $12.50 per hour. She worked for the town from 2019 until she moved away in 2021. Mayor Ben Boutwell said she left employment with the town on good terms. Her other experience includes a daycare caregiver and a waitress at a Pensacola pizza restaurant.

Water Operator Trainee

The council voted to hire Christopher “Scotty” Herndon as a water operator trainee at $13 per hour. His experience includes employment at the McCall Water System and a maintenance company. Once receiving his water operator certifications, he will be eligible for a raise.

Street Maintenance Worker

The council voted 3-2 to hire Dennis Mathis as a street maintenance worker for $12 per hour. He has nine years experience as a millwright at a lumber mill, five years in maintenance at a chemical plant, and six years in home construction.

Council members Dynette Lewis and James Smith voted against hiring Mathis.

Mathis has been up for consideration several times in the past year but was never hired by the council as they rejected or failed to act on employee recommendations by the mayor.

Town Manager

The council took no action Monday night on a town manager. Click here for more information on who applied for the position.

Editor’s note: Details on each individual are taken from their resumes and/or applications as submitted to the Town of Century.

Pictured top: Leslie Howington. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.