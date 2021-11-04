This Tate High Teacher Is An Atlanta Braves Superfan. Check Out Her Classroom.

A Tate High School teacher is an Atlanta Braves superfan.

She was there with her 2-year old son at Game 6 when the Braves won the world series in 1995, and that son went on to work for the Braves. And her classroom? It’s dedicated to her beloved Atlanta Braves.

We asked Sherry Sherrill about her love for the world champion Atlanta Braves, her baseball family, and her Tate classroom that’s been dedicated to the Braves for over 15 years.

Why are you such a Braves fan, and how did it start?

It started when I was a teenager and my mother’s sister, we call her Sissy, had season tickets and she would take us to games. We all grew up loving Dale Murphy! And when the 90’s got here, we had a blast watching them win with Glavine, Maddux, Smoltz, Chipper, etc.

How long has your classroom been Braves-themed?

I’ve had my classroom like this since 2005 when I taught Reading in the Tate Building. I kept the same theme when I moved over to the Strange Building in 2015 and opened the school store, The Aggie Stable. I still teach some Reading, but most of my classes now are business classes called Customer Assistance I & II. These classes are meant to learn entrepreneurship and run the school store.

How did you feel when they won?

It was amazing because back in 1995, my oldest son Jamie (who was 2 years old at the time) my Aunt and myself were at game 6 in Atlanta when they won the last World Series, so it brought back all those awesome memories! Jamie who is now 28 years old worked for the Braves the last 6 years out of FSU but resigned 3 months ago to start law school at GA State. He and his wife live near Atlanta in Marietta and they were at Truist Park last night celebrating with all the employees!

Tell us more about baseball and your family?

Our youngest son, Jesse Sherrill, 21 years old, plays D1 baseball at Georgia Southern now in Statesboro, GA and he played here at Tate from 2014-2018. Our older 2 boys played here as well but Jesse is the only one still playing. The boys are Jamie age 28, Michael age 23 and Jesse age 21. Jamie was a pitcher at Tate from 2008-2011 and played 3 years of baseball. Michael was a pitcher at Tate from 2013-2016, played 4 years of baseball and went on to play a semester at PSC.

Tate teacher Sherry Sherrill is the wife of Northview High School Principal Mike Sherill.

