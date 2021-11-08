SpaceX Crew Dragon To Splash Down Tonight Near Pensacola; Here’s How To See It In The Sky

November 8, 2021

The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft is set to splash down in the Gulf of Mexico near Pensacola at 9:33 tonight.

With clear skies in the forecast, there’s a pretty good chance to see the capsule return from across the area. Look to the southwest sky beginning about 9:20 p.m. It will start high up and look like a streak of yellow or white light. A sonic boom may be heard.

The capsule is returning to earth from the International Space Station.

Pictured: The Crew Dragon Endeavour undocks from the ISS earlier today.

Comments

One Response to “SpaceX Crew Dragon To Splash Down Tonight Near Pensacola; Here’s How To See It In The Sky”

  1. Paul on November 8th, 2021 6:25 pm

    From working on boats most of my life I do know how to look where the recovery vessels are. South of the FloraBama would be a good place to be looking. ;)





