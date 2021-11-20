Northview Falls To Baker 46-35 In Regional Semifinal

The Northview Chiefs football season came to an end with a tough 46-35 loss to defending station champion Baker Friday night in the Class 1A regional semifinals.

When they met during the regular season, the Gators won the 42-41 overtime thriller. Northview fans turned out in full force Friday night at Baker, cheering on their Chiefs as they fought hard to the very end.

“It was just a fight for four quarters,” Northview head football coach Wes Summerford said. “I thought our kids played hard. There was several times that they could have gave it up, and we fought to get back in it to the end.”

Kayleb Wagner — the Gator standout that broke Derrick Henry’s Florida high school football single-game rushing record earlier this season– gave Baker an early 7-0 lead over Northview on an 88-yard touchdown run.

Northview’s Wyatt Scruggs intercepted a Gator pass on their own five and ran it in to make it 7-7 after a good Brandon Ferguson kick with 3:10 remaining in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, junior quarterback Kaden Odom found a wide open Luke Bridges, and he was in from 20 yards out to give the Chiefs a 14-7 lead with 11:44 remaining in the half. Baker answered with a 49-yard touchdown run with 9:12 in the half for a 14-14 tie.

The Chiefs regained the lead at 24-14 as Odom fought his way into the endzone on a short quarterback keeper with 5:54 remaining in the second quarter. Baker made it 21-20 with under a minute to go in the half and on their way to a playoff win.

“These guys fought hard. I thought we had some opportunities in the ballgame just to get it back even or maybe even stay on top,” Summerford said. “You’ve got to tip your hats to Baker. They are well coached, and good luck to the next round.”

The Baker Gators will host Chipley next Friday night. The Northview Chiefs season ended at 6-5.

Look for game action, cheerleader, band and fans in a photo gallery by Monday on NorthEscambia.com.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.