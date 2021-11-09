Middle 70s For Today, Rain Later In The Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Veterans Day: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 38.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 63.