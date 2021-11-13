Louis Street In Cantonment To Close Beginning Monday For About A Month

Louis Street in Cantonment will be closed just off Muscogee Road for about a month beginning Monday.

Louis Street (Highway 297A) will be closed between Washington Street and Lincoln Street for drainage improvements and road widening, according to Escambia County.

The roadway is set to be closed at 7 a.m. Monday, November 15, with construction expected to be completed by December 15.

Local traffic will be detoured in the surrounding neighborhood. All other through traffic should use County Road 97 between Muscogee Road and Kingsfield Road.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.