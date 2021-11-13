Louis Street In Cantonment To Close Beginning Monday For About A Month

November 13, 2021

Louis Street in Cantonment will be closed just off Muscogee Road for about a month beginning Monday.

Louis Street (Highway 297A) will be closed between Washington Street and Lincoln Street for drainage improvements and road widening, according to Escambia County.

The roadway is set to be closed at 7 a.m. Monday, November 15, with construction expected to be completed by December 15.

Local traffic will be detoured in the surrounding neighborhood. All other through traffic should use County Road 97 between Muscogee Road and Kingsfield Road.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 