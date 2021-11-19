Go Chiefs, Go! Community Pep Rally Held For Northview Chiefs, NWE Chiefs

Hundreds of people turned out Thursday night for a community Chiefs pep rally for the Northview Chiefs and the Northwest Escambia Chiefs.

The pep rally at Bradberry Park in Walnut Hill was for the Northview Chiefs as they travel to Baker Friday night for the regional semifinals and the NWE Chiefs as they work to bring home an Escambia River Conference league championship in all four age divisions Saturday in Andalusia. The NWE cheerleaders will also be competing in the ERC cheer championships.

“I’d like to have each and every person from this community at Baker Friday night,” Northview head football coach Wes Summerford told the crowd, “and make Baker’s stadium our stadium. I can tell you our players have worked extremely hard, and we are as prepared as ever to bring back that big dream over Baker Friday night. I told them to look forward to round number three.”

