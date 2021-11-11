Flomaton’s Jalia Lassiter Signs With Ole Miss Softball

November 11, 2021

Flomaton High School three-sport athlete Jalia Lassiter signed a National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play softball at the University of Mississippi.

“If she wanted to she could have just as easily signed to play basketball or volleyball, but she has chosen softball and is signing with an SEC school,” Flomaton Principal George Brown said.

FHS volleyball coach and former softball coach Jacqi Hammond, said, “I was there when you were born, I knew this would happen one day.”

Jalia’s mother Cassie was also a three-sport star for the Hurricanes and a member of the 2005 state championship softball team coached by Scott and Jacqi Hammond.

Pictured: : Flomaton High School’s Jalia Lassiter signs National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play soft ball at Old Miss. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 