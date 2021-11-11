Flomaton’s Jalia Lassiter Signs With Ole Miss Softball

Flomaton High School three-sport athlete Jalia Lassiter signed a National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play softball at the University of Mississippi.

“If she wanted to she could have just as easily signed to play basketball or volleyball, but she has chosen softball and is signing with an SEC school,” Flomaton Principal George Brown said.

FHS volleyball coach and former softball coach Jacqi Hammond, said, “I was there when you were born, I knew this would happen one day.”

Jalia’s mother Cassie was also a three-sport star for the Hurricanes and a member of the 2005 state championship softball team coached by Scott and Jacqi Hammond.

Pictured: : Flomaton High School’s Jalia Lassiter signs National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play soft ball at Old Miss. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.